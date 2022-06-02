CNY Farmers Now A Have One Stop Shop For All Business Operations

Cornell Cooperative Extension continues to find new ways to help farmers and small business owners in Central New York.

CCE Madison County is proud to announce the opening of their Agriculture Business Center (AgBC). Located beneath their offices in Morrisville, they are giving agricultural producers and business the opportunity to grow their business at no extra cost.

The goal of the Ag Business Center is to serve as an incubator for any business related to agriculture or farming in New York State. Some individuals may find it challenging to get access to affordable and reliable broadband in rural areas. Others lack the tools needed to help bring their business to the next level.

The Center provides a shared workspace fitted with computers, high speed internet and other resources useful towards growing a business. This includes things like:

Business and design software (Adobe, Microsoft Office, etc.)

Space for web-based messaging and broadcasts (Zoom Conference Calls)

Video and Audio tools

Digital templates for SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures)

Not only do you get access to all of these helpful tools, but CCE Madison will also provide one-on-one opportunities as well. You can use these meetings to learn how to use the software, discover its benefits, and find what ways to grow your business with the tools provided by Cornell Cooperative Extension.

Though the AgBC has been open since April, CCE Madison County is still encouraging farmers and producers to come use their facilities. They want to be seen as a resource for building businesses and strengthening the economy, not just a agriculture supporter.

CCE Madison does have several projects in the work for the Center too. They plan to host a marketing workshop in the future. They are also working to get a representative from NY FarmNet there on set days. This will help provide better services for farmers and other producers.

Reserve a computer for yourself today by visiting their website. There you can get more information on other opportunities the extension has available for you and your farm.

