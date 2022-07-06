CCE Madison Teaming With NY FarmNet To Offer Free Services To Farmers
One free resource for farmers in Central New York just got even better than before.
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County is teaming up with NY FarmNet to provide a great opportunity for farmers in our region. They are officially setting up office hours to be held in the Agriculture Business Center (AgBC) in Morrisville. Here farmers or agriculture related business owners will get access to even more tools free of charge.
NY FarmNet offers a wide range of services that are free, confidential, and unbiased. Their philosophy is to take a proactive approach when working with farm families to prevent future crises and challenges they face.
Personal and financial consultants will work with families in the privacy of the AgBC offices at CCE Madison. No matter the problem, question or concern, they are there to help find the best way to solve your problem.
Some of their services include:
- Financial Analysis
- Decision Making
- Business Planning
- Family Business Management
- Retirement and Estate Planning
- Business Transfers
- Personal Well-Being
A representative from NY FarmNet will be available at the AgBC Center every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month from 10am - 1pm, starting on July 12th.
Not only will the AgBC Center provide this, but it also has a variety of other tools to help your business. The goal of the Center is to serve as a "one stop shop" for all business operations, creating a space where families can grow their business and erase barriers limiting their success.
In the Center you'll find:
- Shared Workspace Computers
- High Speed Broadband
- Business and Graphic Design Software
- Video and Audio Tools (for web-based messaging and broadcasts)
- Resource of Best Operation Practices
If you are interested in getting more information on the AgBC Center or NY FarmNet, please contact Agricultural Economic Development Specialist Melissa Davis: mld249@cornell.edu - 315-684-3001 ext. 101.