CDC Drops Quarantine Time When Exposed Or Testing Positive For COVID-19

Previous guidance recommending 10 days of isolation after contraction COVID-19 or even exposure to the virus has now been updated.

Prior to December 27th, the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was 10 days in quarantine which now has been lowered. This coincides with ever-evolving evidence that the virus is at its most contagious period within a five-day window surrounding symptoms becoming noticeable.

That 5-day window also is the reason the isolation period is dropped for those exposed. No longer will a 10-day quarantine be a necessary measure.

To this day since the virus began in early 2020, Oneida County has had 37,770 positive COVID-19 cases and a death toll of just under 700 as of December 27th, 2021. The county has seen numbers of positive cases rise due to the most recent variant of the virus, Omicron. However, in the last week, those numbers look to have made quite the drop, with only 28 new cases on December 27th. That number is a stark contrast to the 253 new positive cases marked for December 23rd.

The CDC is also saying the surge in the Omicron variant is yet another reason that new guidance is going into effect involving isolation time from positive testing or exposure.

Currently, Oneida County is offering an incentive to get more shots in the arms of residents countywide. Boost Oneida County gets you a $100 gift card to participating local businesses, free to you. If you get a shot prior to the end of the year, you get one. For a list of those businesses the gift card can be spent at, click here.

