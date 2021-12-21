Celebrate and Ring In The New Year at One of These 10 Parties in Central NY

Isn't it crazy to admit that 2022 is right around the corner? I feel like we were all at home ringing in 2021 just yesterday.

2021 has been, to me, just as awful as 2020. We are still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, we've lost loved ones, we've seen shortages of a variety of different things. I truly don't know if anything will ever go back to "normal" after the past two years.

New Year's Eve is the night where people get together to celebrate what will (hopefully) be an amazing year ahead, and for some, is that little bit of normalcy we need in our lives. Whether you choose to stay at home, or whether you want to go out and party, you can still have a fun time.

If you're one of those people looking to go out and party to have a good time with family and friends, don't worry. There's a fair share of New Year's Eve parties here in Central New York that you're destined to remember forever (unless that is, you drink too much at the open bar.)

From Utica to Syracuse, there are some pretty great ways to celebrate. Whether you hit up the Guilded Club and ring in the New Year Old Hollywood style, or you decide to stay local and attend the Polish Community Club's "007: Diamonds Are Forever" party, you'll be able to make some amazing memories.

Gathered from Eventbrite, here's a list of 10 parties you can attend in Central New York to ring in 2022.

* Please note - these places do have policies in place regarding COVID-19. If you have any questions about what those policies are, you can reach out to the business hosting the event you're interested in attending.

