Central New York Church Abruptly Shuts Down Preschool Without Full Explanation

Less than a week ago staff members at a local preschool were told by the church that houses them that they would have to shut down operations. The notice came in the form of a "vague and discerning letter."

EricaLynn Armitage is one of 8 staff members who had to walk into what was known as The Apple Tree Preschool Monday and collect all personal belongings. The preschool for years had been located in the Trinity United Methodist Church building at 8595 Westmoreland Road in Whitesboro. Armitage took to her social media page to get the word out about the discontinuation of the preschool, weeks before the school year was set to begin.

Armitage says,

Without the respect of an in person meeting or even a simple phone call, we have been abruptly shut down mere weeks before the school year was planned to start without severance pay and without a proper explanation. We had the highest enrollment for this upcoming year and even created two classes in the last two years that were not offered previously to accommodate as many families as we could and still had wait-lists in place.

It does not appear enrollment was the issue. What could the reason be. Armitage says there was some semblance of an excuse given involving the "inability to oversee or support the school." For Armitage, this made no sense. She also feels that this decision and the manner in which it was made was disrespectful to not only her co-workers, but families served as well. Now, the director of the preschool and her staff is desperately trying to relocate 8 staff members, including herself, and 86 registered students.

Another explanation in this letter was the church needed to, "prioritize church missions for those most in need in our community." Armitage feels apparently the education and care of small children do not apply. Parents and family members were directed to the church office with any questions, but the usual response is allegedly "no comment." Church board members have apparently not been available for comment or explanation either.

Armitage says,

The church has dragged their feet to refund the registration and tuition payments that our families have already paid in anticipation for the upcoming year. We are left with no supplies, no furniture, no money that we saved, no money that our families fundraised, nothing from the establishment that is so 'grateful for our service and dedication.' We are only allowed to take the bare minimum of what we have donated from our own home.

Despite this unforeseen setback, the staff at Apple Tree Preschool are doing everything they possibly can to find a new home so they are able to open and provide the same level of care and education to their precious students and families.

Photo Courtesy of EricaLynn Armitage via Facebook Photo Courtesy of EricaLynn Armitage via Facebook loading...

Armitage concluded with,

As a member of the staff at Apple Tree Preschool, I am so sorry this happened to our families. Please know we are doing everything to open our doors elsewhere this year. I am proud to say I have the best director and coworkers that are determined to make this happen for us and for you. We love you all and appreciate your continued support and genuine offers to help. We WILL be open again soon. There is no family like the Apple Tree Family.

WIBX has reached out to the Trinity United Methodist Church for comment and left a voicemail with their main office. Hopefully we will get answers and the nearly 90 students and 8 dedicated educators/caregivers will have a new place to go.

