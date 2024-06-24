Police across Central New York have responded to a string of accidents over the past few days. One of which was fatal.

Authorities from numerous Central New York policing agencies are reminding residents to drive responsibly on the road after multiple residents were injured in a series of accidents since Friday.

One of the accidents was fatal. According to authorities, 40-year-old Jesse Hafelin of North Brookfield lost control of his motorcycle and died while riding in the Town of Sangerfield Thursday afternoon. Police say heavy rain was falling at the time of the crash.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office alone has responded to at least 10 crashes over the past four days. These incidents involved UTVs (Utility Terrain Vehicles), ATVs, motorcycles, and people of all ages. There was a head-on collision in the Town of Marcy, a crash involving two 16-year-olds on ATVs in Boonville, and a UTV crash resulting in head injuries in the Town of Vernon.

The latter incident happened at the Utica Rome Speedway Track when the location was closed for the day. Samantha Lieber, 24 of Pennsylvania, lost control of her UTV and caused the vehicle to roll multiple times before pinning passenger 29-year-old Allison Simmons of New Jersey beneath.

This is just a sample of the crashes we know about because authorities spoke about them - but it is likely these aren't the only incidents to have happened in recent days.

It seems driving has become more of a challenge since the pandemic - and it's because of bad habits from other motorists. How many times have you seen people blow through red lights or cut directly in front of someone while on the thruway?

While it's no secret drivers have become more inpatient these days, we are also grappling with more crashes caused by impaired drivers. Heck, even Justin Timberlake was recently arrested in the state for alleged DWI.

Distracted driving has also become a problem, which can cause drivers to leave their lane of travel and lead to tragedy. Texting has become a major killer on the roads, with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says sending or reading a text for 5 seconds is like driving an entire length of a football field blindfolded.

There is also another element that may have contributed to this spike in traffic accidents - the heavy rain. Wet roads are a hazard because tires have more difficulty maintaining contact with the road.

Car and Driver says hydroplaning is caused when a layer of water builds between a vehicle's wheels and the road surface, leading to a loss of traction and response to control inputs.

This also means cars take longer to stop, which can lead to a disaster in case a sudden stop is needed.

Also, when it's raining, experts at Keller & Keller say it is most dangerous to drive immediately after it starts raining because it stirs up all the oils and other hazardous materials - like tire residue and grease - which can build up into a thin layer atop the road.

That said, if you don't wish to be a statistic in the coming days - especially during these sudden storms of heavy rain and winds - it's best to slow down and increase your follow distance with the car in front of you. Also, police say wear your seatbelt - no excuses.

Also, for those eager to ride their motorcycle, be sure to check the weather to make sure you won't be accidentally swept up in one of these intense storms. If you happen to get caught in the rain, experts at the Vance Law Firm advise you find a safe, enclosed shelter like a rest stop or gas station to wait out the storm. Visibility decreases in the rain, which increases your risk of being struck by another vehicle.

Never should you try to race the rain or lose your composure, in such an instance - it's best to wait out the storm than risk becoming a news headline.

