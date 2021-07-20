Central NY Rep Calls For New Face On The $20 Bill, See You Later Andrew Jackson

Pretty used to seeing the same face on the $20 bill right? Well, if one Central New York rep gets his way, a new face will be on a 20 spot.

Fun fact though, Andrew Jackson hasn't always been the face on the $20 federal reserve note. He wasn't featured on it until 1928. Before it was our nation's seventh president, Grover Cleveland was featured on the bill. Another fun fact, back in 1928 a $20 bill wasn't nearly as prevalent. If you had a $20 bill it probably was a week's pay. Back then $20 was worth $317 in today's money.

United States House of Representatives member, John Katko, is calling for a change. Katko represents New York's 24th district serving Cayuga, Onondaga, Wayne, and Oswego counties. And the face he wants to be put on the new bill, Harriet Tubman.

Harriet Tubman’s unwavering commitment to freedom and equality has made her a pivotal figure not only in American history, but also in Central New York. For a period of time, Tubman resided in Auburn, and today her former home is celebrated as a National Historic Park. As someone who had a significant role on the Underground Railroad, and as a strong advocate for the women’s suffrage movement, memorializing Harriet Tubman on the $20 note continues to be a fitting tribute to her life and legacy. It is my hope that we can take this important and overdue step to recognize her contributions - Rep. John Katko / WNYT

So what are your thoughts? Does a $20 bill with Harriet Tubman on it seem like a good idea to you? Obviously, she has quite the tie to us in Central New York.

