Chadwicks Woman Wins $1 Million Lottery Jackpot

A Chadwicks woman is New York’s newest Lottery millionaire.

Melanie Flynn won her $1 million jackpot on a Golden 8s scratch-off ticket purchased at the Mirabito store on Oneida Street in Chadwicks.

Flynn was presented with a ceremonial check on Thursday.

“We like to buy scratch-offs throughout the week and scratch them on the weekend,” explained Flynn. “I started screaming when I realized we won the jackpot!.”

The money will make everyday life easier,” she said. “We’ll use some of it to pay off the mortgage and help our family.”

Flynn opted to receive a one-time lump sum payment of $550,876.

She’s the 18th New York Lottery player to claim a prize totaling $1 million or more this year.