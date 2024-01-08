Check out These 2 Adorable Events Coming to the Utica Zoo This Month

January can be a bit of a boring month, which is why the Utica Zoo is going all out with two very special events to delight the whole family.

Monday, January 15th

With school being out for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Utica Zoo is inviting children to spend the day with their resident animals for Zoo Camp! Kids are invited to begin their day of learning at 9 a.m. and will spend the day doing a bunch of dazzling activities.

Zoo camp is a great place for kids to have fun and learn too! We introduce campers to an inquiry-based learning environment, with STEAM activities that encourage group collaboration and learning. Camps are interactive and also include an animal meet and greets, enrichment projects, touring the zoo, and crafts.

The fun runs until 3 p.m., just like a regular school day. Kids will also be separated by age groups, and anyone between the ages of 5 and 18 are welcome to register for Zoo Camp.

This camp is designed to dispel the common myths people hear about animals, both in their backyards and abroad. Does a porcupine shoot its quills? Do turtles change their shells? Can you charm a cobra with music? The answers might surprise you! Worldwide, animals have creative and unique adaptations that help them survive in the wild, and even though they may not do all the wacky things we hear about, the truth is usually even more amazing.

Visit UticaZoo.org/ZooCamp or call (315) 738-0472 to sign up your kids. Single day sessions are $55 for members of the Utica Zoo and $65 for not-yet-members.

Saturday, January 20th

Children are encouraged to bring their favorite stuffed animal to the Utica Zoo on the 20th. The staff will be hosting a free Teddy Bear Clinic, where children can take their sick or injured toys to see a specialist.

Bring your cuddly companions for a checkup and repairs by our expert Utica Zoo Docents! They'll provide top-notch stuffed animal care, ensuring your furry friends are in tip-top shape. Plus, your teddy bear will receive a special certificate of health after the visit!

The event runs from when the zoo opens at 10 and runs through 1 p.m. in the afternoon. While the event is free, spots are limited. Be sure to sign up by visiting uticazoo.org/teddybearclinic so your child's best friend can receive some top notch care. I'm sure zoo staff would also love to help out parents who may also have a best friend in need of some TLC.

As someone who adores watching stuffed animal repair videos, this event is sure to be very special for everyone. The staff will get to hear lovely stories as they work on a child or adult's stuffed animal, while others get to see their best friend undergo a magical transformation.

The Utica Zoo is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. year-round and is located at 1 Utica Zoo Way in Utica, NY.

