Check Out This Amazing Aquarium Less Than 2 Hours From Utica

If you're looking for something amazing to do with the family any day of the week look no further than the Via Aquarium in Schenectady, NY. You won't believe the incredible exhibits they have available, despite their smaller size.

Located in the Rotterdam Mall, the Via Aquarium offers 37 different displays featuring everything from local Hudson Valley habitats to ecosystems you would find in the Amazon or Tokyo Bay. The aquarium's website invites you to,

Feel the soft, smooth skin of a stingray as they swim right up to your hand in Stingray Bay. Watch sharks swim overhead while schools of fish surround you in our immersive tunnel tanks. From local favorites to the depths of the ocean, explore our planet’s oceans and rivers all in your own backyard on this self-guided exploration.

The Via also offers a unique experience and opportunity for school teachers to use the displays as an interactive classroom when learning about the depths of the world's various bodies of water. Students will have the opportunity to explore the more than 20,000 square feet of wonder with over 2,000 different creatures.

You won't have to worry about safety. With a trip to this aquarium you can feel safe knowing that they have extensive COVID-19 health protocols in place to ensure the wellness of their guests. Tours are being scheduled in three separate 2 hour blocks to ensure adequate time to sanitize in between groups of guests. Limited capacity, face covering and social distancing requirements are in place.

To make reservations to the Via you can go online to https://viaaquarium.com/ or by calling their ticketing office at (518) 280-5100. Scheduling blocks are 11AM to 1PM, 1:30PM to 3:30PM and 4PM to 6PM. You are asked to get their a little early to ensure you can get the best experience with the limited time frame. The best part about The Via is that it is less than an hour and a half from Utica and is well worth the drive. Take your kids or ocean lover in your life to this amazing spot and do something different.