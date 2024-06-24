The New York State Department of Health has issued a public health alert following the discovery of a deadly sedative used in veterinary medicine in street drugs. Those drug samples were pulled from the Central New York region from Syracuse to Schenectady.

The drug that was discovered is known as Medetomidine. According to the National Library of Medicine Medetomidine is described as

...a relatively new sedative analgesic drug that is approved for use in dogs in Canada. It is the most potent α 2 -adrenoreceptor available for clinical use in veterinary medicine and stimulates receptors centrally to produce dose-dependent sedation and analgesia.

The New York State Health Department Commissioner Dr. James McDonald says,

Medetomidine impacts the central nervous system and is extremely dangerous when combined with other substances, which is why we're sharing this public health alert. The State Health Department and our Drug Checking Program remain committed to preventing overdoses and ensuring the safety of New Yorkers.

The first time this drug cocktail was discovered was in Schenectady back on May 24th, 2024. State Health Department officials say the combination discovered was the Medetomidine, with Fentanyl and caffeine. Another sample was collected and studied on June 5th, 2024. Both were believed to be connected to non-fatal overdoses.

It is very common for drug dealers and criminals to find new and creative ways to mix or cut drugs to make the substances go further. In this case, clearly there is a new and creative way to do so. If you or someone you know is in need of help with addiction, you can have them reach out to the New York State Hopeline at 1-877-HOPENY (467369).

New York's 5 Most Common Crimes If you ever wondered what type of crime is most common in New York State, personal injury law firm Gruber Law Offices found out exactly that.

Using the latest statistics from the United States Bureau of Justice, they identified the 5 crimes that are reported most in the state. Gallery Credit: Megan

Can New York Employers Drug Test Most Employees For Weed And Marijuana? Can New York Employers drug test most of their employees for weed? Here's everything we know from the New York State Department of Labor after they released new guidance.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler