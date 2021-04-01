Child Among 4 Dead in Shooting at California Office Building

ORANGE, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 31: A police officer keeps watch at an office building where four people, including a child, were killed in a shooting on March 31, 2021 in Orange, California. Police shot and wounded a suspect in the shooting who was transported to a local hospital. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The nation's latest mass shooting has occurred at a Southern California office building where four people were killed, including a child, and a woman was critically wounded. Police had no word on a possible motive for Wednesday's violence in the city of Orange, southeast of Los Angeles. When police arrived at about 5:30 p.m. gunshots were being fired at the two-story building that includes a mobile home brokerage and other businesses. Officers fired and the suspect was critically wounded. People gathered outside the building after the shooting hoping to get word about loved ones. It's the third mass shooting in barely two weeks. Previous shootings in Colorado and Georgia left 18 people dead.

----------

Geo Dome Farm Stay in the Catskills

Filed Under: california, mass shooting
Categories: Associated Press, National News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top