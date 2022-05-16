NY Attorney General Warns About Shady Buffalo Shooting Charities

New York State Attorney General Letitia James is warning residents to be wary of charities already cropping up supposedly to help the families of the victims of the mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday, May 14.

James says unfortunately, criminals jump at the chance to take advantage in crisis situations.

Anyone wanting to help should check on the organization asking for money, be careful giving through social media or fundraising sites and never pay cash.

The Attorney General’s Office says additional precautions include asking how the donation will be used, look into newly formed organizations carefully and do not give out personal or financial information.

New Yorkers from all over the state are showing their support for Buffalo and interest in the Southern Tier, of course, is piqued by the connection with the alleged shooter identified as a teen from Conklin who may have become radicalized over the internet during the pandemic shutdown.

The Binghamton area is especially sensitive to mass shootings with the 2009 massacre at the American Civic Association in which a disturbed single gunman, who had gotten services at the A-C-A himself, opened fire at the agency killing 13 people before turning the gun on himself. Unlike the incident Saturday in Buffalo, that mass-shooting was not believed to be racially-motivated.

