Children In Utica And Rome Can Get A Letter From Santa

There is nothing as exciting as getting a letter from Santa Claus for many children during the holiday season. It’s written confirmation that he knows them, has been watching them and is getting ready to visit them on Christmas.

This holiday season, let Penguin Platoon make your child’s holiday even more exciting with a personalized letter from Santa. Parents, grandparents, aunts & uncles should fill out the form telling the team the child’s name, address, and what they’d like for Christmas, as well as some thoughts on if they have been good or ‘need some improvement.’ The team then drafts the letter, prints it on holiday stationery, and mails it out to the child before December 20th! The suggested donation is just $5.00 per letter per child.

Penguin Platoon

Follow this link: Letter From Santa Order - Penguin Platoon

Santa Letter Program Information:

• Complete this form and return with your donation by 12/16/20.

• Make checks payable to the American Cancer Society.

• One child per order form.

• Suggested donation is $5, but any donation amount is appreciated.

“This is such a great way of bringing joy and wonder to a child while making a meaningful gift to the American Cancer Society, as well,” said Bob Elinskas, Senior Community Manager for the American Cancer Society, “We applaud these teams for taking the time to do this and raise critical funds to help further research, education, advocacy, and patient service programs.”

Community members interested in having a letter from Santa sent to a special child can contact Bob Elinskas at 315.257.7386 or via e-mail at Robert.Elinskas@cancer.org to get a copy of the form and team contact info.