A popular breakfast spot in Utica suffered some damage after a burglar was found inside the establishment, overnight this weekend.

Police were called to the Bagel Grove on Burrstone Road in Utica shortly before 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning for an intruder in the establishment. As officers responded they were told the burglar could be seen on security cameras still walking around inside the store. Police say he broke several windows and doors to gain entry to the bagel business and apparently didn't know he was being watched by the surveillance system inside.

When officers arrived, they say 30-year-old Ronald Ward was still inside and tried to hide behind equipment. Ward was soon located and physically removed from the premises, police said. While being removed, officers say the suspect spit on them several times.

Booking photo of Ronald Ward, provided by Utica Police:

Ward's charges include Burglary in the third degree, Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree and Harassment in the second degree.

No word on the costs faced by the owners of Bagel Grove, who will need to replace the doors and windows smashed during the incident.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

