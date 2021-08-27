Chobani Says Good Riddance To Plastic, Moves To Be More Eco-Friendly

Chobani Yogurt is taking a step toward a more sustainable future.

Chobani will be introducing a paper cup in an effort to reduce plastic use and put more sustainable packaging on America’s shelves.

The company’s newest products, oatmilk, cold brew coffee and coffee creamers, already come in paper-based packaging.

“We all have a role to play in protecting our planet,” said Chobani Founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya. “People have been asking for a paper cup, and we welcome this challenge to start reducing our plastic use, and to spark a conversation about how we can drive change together.”

Chobani’s paper cup is 80% paperboard, made from responsibly sourced and renewable material. The cup has a thin plastic lining to maintain the quality of the product.

Ulukaya says the cup will be made of recyclable materials, but they're realistic about the complexities of American’s recycling system, which is fragmented across more than 10,000 municipal-run recycling centers, each with unique rules.

He says as part of the work in bringing this cup to market, they will continue collaborating with partners, including the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, and policymakers to advocate for improvements that expand the recycling infrastructure in this country.

"While this paper cup is a step in the right direction, it’s just the beginning," said Ulukaya.

Consumers will start finding Chobani’s paper cup in the yogurt aisle at the end of this year.

It will begin with single-serve Chobani Oat Blend.

