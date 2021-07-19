It is a tough time to be a police officer and departments around the state and country are looking for more individuals to join them. The Rome Police Department is no exception.

The City of Rome Civil Service Commission has announced an upcoming exam for the position of Police Officer (#60821). The date of the exam is slated for Saturday, September 18th, 2021, but you only have until Friday, August 6th, 2021 to submit your application.

You'll be pleased to know the starting salary for a Rome Police Officer is $47,227 per year. The City of Rome Civil Service Commission provides the following job description for police officer, which may seem obvious but necessary.

This position is responsible for the enforcement of laws and ordinances and protection of lives and property in a designated area of an assigned shift; does related work as required.Duties consist primarily of routine patrol tasks, assisting in investigation of criminal offenses and the apprehension of criminals. Ordinarily, a Police Officer, whether on patrol work or on special assignment, works under the supervision or direction of a higher ranking officer.

At the time you submit your application for the civil service exam you must be a high school graduate or possess a high school equivalency diploma. You can also be in possession of a United States Armed Forces GED. Other requirements include possession of a valid New York State Driver’s License at the time of application, which must be maintained throughout employment, and proof of U.S. citizenship. All candidates must be at least 19-years-old at the time of the exam being taken. You can be eligible for employment by the police department when the candidate reaches 20 years of age.

All candidates must be below the age of 35-years-old. The price of the civil service exam is $25.00 and must be submitted with the application in the form check or money order and that fee is non-refundable. You do not have to be a resident in the City of Rome to be eligible for employment, although preference may be given to candidates who do live in the city.

