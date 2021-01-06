Clark Mills Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping 14-Year-Old Girl

The Oneida County Child Advocacy Center has arrested another individual for alleged sex crimes against a child.

Officials with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, working in conjunction with the Child Advocacy Center, announced the arrest of 21-year-old Michael Kulpa and charged him with Rape in the Second Degree.

Investigators with the Child Advocacy Center say Kulpa allegedly had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl. Sheriff's Investigator Mark Chrysler assigned to the Child Advocacy Center says the investigation began on December 23rd, 2020 when the sexual contact was reported.

After a further investigation into the incident, officials say it was discovered the alleged abuse had been going on for months between August and November of 2020. Following his arrest Kulpa was taken to the Oneida County Correctional Facility and was arraigned. Officials say he is being held on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.

As is the case with many cases handled by the Child Advocacy Center, the victim in this instance was offered counseling services and an order of protection has been ordered. A child sex abuse task force was first established in Oneida County in 1990. It was in 1998 that the task force was renamed, The Oneida County Child Advocacy Center. It is compiled of law enforcement members in the County Sheriff's Office, the New York State Police, Oneida County Sheriff's Department, Utica Police Department and the Rome Police Department.

The Oneida County Child Advocacy Center investgiates approximately 1,000 cases each year. Where evidence warrants, criminal arrests are made and or Family Court Petitions are filed.