Innocent Little Dog Abandoned in Oneida County Tragically Dies

Animal lovers across Central New York are mourning the loss of a sweet and innocent dog who was left cold and abandoned in Oneida County.

The Humane Society of Rome made the tragic announcement Wednesday on their Facebook page. They originally made the public aware of the dog named Clayton being found by animal control in Vienna over the weekend. Animal control told them a city employee reported seeing the puppy left on the side of the road. The animal control official brought Clayton to the shelter and they immediately took action to save his life.

Clayton was transported to the vet after being dropped off at the shelter for emergency care. When he was taken in Clayton was severely dehydrated, malnourished and likely had an intestinal infection. The community without hesitation took action to send financial support to the shelter to help with Clayton's care, but unfortunately the result was not what everyone had hoped for.

The Humane Society of Rome says Clayton died Wednesday morning with the shelter manager and vet technician by his side. The Humane Society says,

We are grateful that Clayton was found and brought to us so he could receive the best possible medical care from both our veterinarian and our on-site licensed veterinary technician. Our shelter manager and vet tech Robin, didn’t leave Clayton’s side and she and our staff provided loving care, compassion and companionship to him from the time he arrived to us until he crossed the rainbow bridge.

It would have been devastating for poor little Clayton to have died alone on the side of that roadway. Instead, he was surrounded with love, comfort and support. The love of animals that exists in this community is incredible.

The important thing now is to find out who did this to this adorable boy. The Humane Society is asking if anyone has any information about who may have abandoned Clayton in the town of Vienna, to please contact them at 315-336-7070 and ask for Robin.

