Clinton Man Charged With Alleged Sexual Abuse From 2019 Case

The Oneida County Child Advocacy Center is announcing the arrest of another individual for an alleged sex crime against a child.

Officials say this investigation began in August of 2019, when the Utica Police Department responded to an address in the city for a sexual abuse complaint.

Photo Courtesy of Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Investigators revealed 41-year-old Edwin Irizarry of Clinton had sexual contact with a 7-year-old female child.

Officials say on Wednesday investigators located Irizarry in the Town of Kirkland where he was arrested without incident.

Irizarry was charged with Felony Sexual Abuse in the First Degree and an order or protection was requested on behalf of the victim.