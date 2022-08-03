A package delivery driver for FedEx has been arrested for second degree murder in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in house fire earlier this year.

New York State Police have charged 24-year-old Anthony Dotson Jr. of Yorkville, NY, in the death of Sara Stinnett, a 74-year-old woman who was found deceased following a structure fire at 517 State Route 67 in the town of Ephratah on May 13.

In announcing the arrest, police noted their preliminary investigation found evidence of suspicious circumstances surrounding the woman's death. Troopers say their subsequent investigation led them Dotson, a deliver driver whose route was near the area, police said.

A little more than a month after the fire, Troopers announced that Stinnett's death had been officially ruled a homicide, but did not publicly release the cause or manner of her death.

Dotson Jr. was arrested Wednesday and arraigned on the single charge, a class A-1 felony. He was then sent to the Fulton County Correctional Facility without bail, police said.

State Police said the incident is still under investigation and ask anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to email CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

