Tributes Pour In After Unexpected Death of Central New York Firefighter

The Central New York community is mourning the loss of a local volunteer firefighter who passed away unexpectedly. Tributes on social media are pouring in to honor this beloved first responder.

Nick Morosco dedicated his life to serving several Central New York communities in various capacities. Most recently, Morosco was a member of and the Assistant Chief of the Yorkville Fire & Hose Company. Morosco also worked in Yorkville for the Department of Public Works. His community meant everything to him.

Tributes Pour In for Morosco

The New Hartford Police Department posted Wednesday morning on Facebook the announcement of the passing of Nick Morosco. The Department page reads,

Our condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, loved ones, co workers and Yorkville Firemen impacted by the unexpected loss of Nick Morosco. Nick was employed as a Dispatcher in The New Hartford Central Dispatch - 911 Center from 2004-2010 and subsequently held the position of Town Animal Control Officer for the Town of New Hartford until 2020. Nick was an integral part of The New Hartford Police Departments daily operations for many years never hesitating to fully immerse himself in whatever the needs of the Town were beyond his assigned duties and at a moments notice.

Several other local agencies and departments took to social media to remember this brave individual.

Several people have also posted individual tributes on their own pages in remembrance of this beloved individual. Many have also changed their profile picture to an image of the Yorkville Fire & Hose Co. seal with his name and rank across it. When this community loses one of their own, the new void is felt deeply. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends during this very difficult time.

