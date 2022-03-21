Check Your Fridge; Popular CNY Grocery Store Announces Huge Food Recall
It's never a good sign when there's a major food recall. Luckily this store is catching it before anyone gets sick.
The recall features a selection of Wegmans Brand fruits. The company is urging customers to throw away these foods because of a potential bacterial contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. Though not all of the fruits might be affected, they are issuing the recall to be safe and prevent the possibility of someone getting sick.
The fruits affected are as follows:
Wegmans Brand FYFGA Watermelon Chunks 10 oz
Codes: Best By 3/15, 3/18, 3/20/, 3/22
UPC: 7789020906, 77890133497
Wegmans Brand FYFGA Small Watermelon Hearts 24 oz
Codes: Best By 3/16, 3/19, 3/21, 3/23
UPC: 7789010030, 7789093809
Wegmans Brand FYFGA Watermelon Chunks Family Pack 32 oz
Codes: Best By 3/16, 3/19, 3/21, 3/23
UPC: 7789024661, 7789025238
Wegmans Brand FYFGA Pineapple Spears Family Pack 32 oz
Codes: Best By 3/17, 3/20, 3/22, 3/24
UPC: 7789025184
Wegmans Brand FYFGA Cantaloupe Spears Family Pack 32 oz
Codes: Best By 3/16, 3/19, 3/21, 3/23
UPC: 7789026057
Wegmans Brand FYFGA Melon Trio Family Pack 32 oz
Codes: Best By 3/16, 3/19, 3/21, 3/23
UPC: 7789030568, 7789049552
Wegmans does say that if your product has an 8 digit code under the "best by" date that looks like "02101XXX", that food is exempt. The code means the package is unaffected by the recall and is safe to eat.
Because Wegmans does care about their customers like family, they are offering full refunds for any recalled product. You can get this by bringing your items to the Customer Service Desk.
If you have any other questions or concerns, you can contact Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663. The phone line is available Monday through Friday from 8am-7pm, or on weekends from 8am-5pm.