Check Your Fridge; Popular CNY Grocery Store Announces Huge Food Recall

It's never a good sign when there's a major food recall. Luckily this store is catching it before anyone gets sick.

The recall features a selection of Wegmans Brand fruits. The company is urging customers to throw away these foods because of a potential bacterial contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. Though not all of the fruits might be affected, they are issuing the recall to be safe and prevent the possibility of someone getting sick.

Wegmans - Johnson City Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News loading...

The fruits affected are as follows:

Wegmans Brand FYFGA Watermelon Chunks 10 oz

Codes: Best By 3/15, 3/18, 3/20/, 3/22

UPC: 7789020906, 77890133497

Wegmans Brand FYFGA Small Watermelon Hearts 24 oz

Codes: Best By 3/16, 3/19, 3/21, 3/23

UPC: 7789010030, 7789093809

Wegmans Brand FYFGA Watermelon Chunks Family Pack 32 oz

Codes: Best By 3/16, 3/19, 3/21, 3/23

UPC: 7789024661, 7789025238

Wegmans Brand FYFGA Pineapple Spears Family Pack 32 oz

Codes: Best By 3/17, 3/20, 3/22, 3/24

UPC: 7789025184

Wegmans Brand FYFGA Cantaloupe Spears Family Pack 32 oz

Codes: Best By 3/16, 3/19, 3/21, 3/23

UPC: 7789026057

Wegmans Brand FYFGA Melon Trio Family Pack 32 oz

Codes: Best By 3/16, 3/19, 3/21, 3/23

UPC: 7789030568, 7789049552

Wegmans does say that if your product has an 8 digit code under the "best by" date that looks like "02101XXX", that food is exempt. The code means the package is unaffected by the recall and is safe to eat.

Photo provided by Wegmans Photo provided by Wegmans loading...

Because Wegmans does care about their customers like family, they are offering full refunds for any recalled product. You can get this by bringing your items to the Customer Service Desk.

If you have any other questions or concerns, you can contact Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663. The phone line is available Monday through Friday from 8am-7pm, or on weekends from 8am-5pm.

21 New York State Food Challenges Man Vs Food Has Taken Have you ever watched Man v. Food? If so, have you ever wondered where across New York State the show has visited? What food challenges were featured?

So far New York State has been featured in Seasons 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, and 9. Through all of those seasons, Man vs. Food has visited New York State 21 times and counting. Here's a look at all the challenges, cities, and restaurants featured:

Mother Nature Proves Power By Pushing Ice Onto CNY Shore in Spring Phenomenon Another sign spring is coming in Central New York - the annual phenomenon of Mother Nature pushing ice onto the shores of Oneida Lake in Sylvan Beach.

800,000 Geese Flock to Central New York It's an annual event you have to see at least once. Hundreds of thousands of geese flock to Montezuma Wetlands.