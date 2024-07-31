If you're making a desirable salary and live in New York, you just might be employed by one of these 11 companies that have been named America's best employers.

It's no secret New York has a higher cost of living than most of the nation. A recent roundup found the Empire State had the 4th "most expensive" cost of living in the country.

New York also isn't shy when it comes to collecting its fair share of taxes, and charges one of the highest income taxes in the continental U.S. Despite our taxes keeping us among the least-affordable states in the country, there is one strong factor why we fork over so much to Uncle Sam every paycheck... New York's salaries are among the best.

And Forbes says good salaries come from good employers. In their latest roundup of the best companies in the United States, New York made several impressive appearances.

In their top 200 employers in America, nearly a dozen New York companies made the cut, which is among the most of any other state.

New York's Top 11 Employers of 2024 Forbes released its annual list of the best large employers in America. Eleven companies made the top 200, while 5 of them managed to score in the top 100. Gallery Credit: Megan

600 Businesses in All Ranked by Forbes

Going through the full list, 38 other companies from NY made the final cut. They are as follows:

No. 600 - S&P Global, which has 11,750 employees.

No. 574 - WSP USA, which has 25,500 employees.

No. 564 - Deloitte, which has 415,000 employees.

No. 560 - Marsh & McLennan, which has 83,000 employees.

No. 550 - Fox, which has 10,400 employees.

No. 549 - The Estée Lauder Companies, which has 20,00 employees.

No. 541 - Sutherland Global Services, which has 38,000 employees.

No. 537 - Tapestry, which has 18,100 employees.

Nick Cannon, PepsiCo & Feeding America Day Of Service At City Harvest Andy Kropa/Getty Images loading...

No.527 - PepsiCo, which has 132,000 employees.

No. 518 - Accenture, which has 721,000 employees.

No. 502 - Barnes & Noble, which has 11,800 employees.

No. 482 - Publicis Groupe, which has 16,000 employees.

No. 473 - Corning, which has 57,500 employees.

No. 470 - Warner Bros. Discovery, which has 37,500 employees.

No. 468 - Foot Locker, which has 49,933 employees.

No. 467 - Assurant, which has 13,700 employees.

No. 452 - New York State Police, which has 127,273 employees.

No. 416 - Travelers, which has 30,000 employees.

No. 401 - L'Oreal USA, which has 12,000 employees.

No. 397 - PwC, which has 328,000 employees.

No. 390 - Saks Fifth Avenue, which has 12,000 employees.

No. 365 - MetLife, which has 45,000 employees.

No. 353 - New York Life, which has 23,000 employees.

No. 344 - H&M - Hennes & Mauritz, which has 106,522 employees.

Verizon Launches myPlan With Terry Crews Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Verizon loading...

No. 330 - Verizon Communications, which has 104,219 employees.

No. 311 - Consolidated Edison, which has 14,319 employees.

No. 308 - Interpublic Group (IPG), which has 58,400 employees.

No. 306 - TIAA, which has 16,070 employees.

No. 301 - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which has 9,843 employees.

No. 288 - PVH (Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein), which has 10,850 employees.

No. 281 - JPMorgan Chase, which has 293,723 employees.

No. 265 - Guardian Life Ins. of America, which has 7,700 employees.

No. 249 - Ralph Lauren, which has 10,400 employees.

Shake Shack Reports Quarterly Earning That Beat Expectations, But Company Dampers Outlook Scott Olson/Getty Images loading...

No. 233 - Shake Shack, which has 10.937 employees.

No. 216 - Pfizer, which has 32,000 employees.

No. 214 - Cornell University, which has 10,828 employees.

No. 213 - M&T Bank, which has 22,690 employees.

No. 207 - Bristol Myers Squibb, which has 20,580 employees.

So, out of the 600 top large employees in the country, New York claims 59 of them. Forbes created this list in conjunction with Statista, which surveyed employees and former employees about their overall satisfaction about their job and employer.

Employees were asked to rate their employer and reveal if they'd recommend working there to others. Additionally, the survey also surveyed those familiar with companies to determine their overall reputation - but more weight was provided to those who actually worked at the specific business.

What do you make of this year's roundup? Any businesses that should make the list but aren't? Sound off using the station app below.

