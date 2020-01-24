CNY Online Job Fair Featuring Oneida County IT Department

We've teamed up with the Oneida County IT Department for the CNY Online Job Fair. Oneida County IT is growing their team, and they have several immediate openings. These positions offer exciting growth opportunities as the IT team serves multiple agencies within Oneida County government.

The Oneida County IT Department offers New York State health care benefits, and retirement options. You can read more online with Oneida County.

POSITIONS AVAILABLE

***One must be signed up for the examination in order to have their provisional appointment approved***

NETWORK SYSTEMS ENGINEER

DISTINGUISHING FEATURES OF THE CLASS: This is a highly technical position responsible for the design, installation, adjustment, and maintenance of core infrastructure equipment and systems. The primary duties also include maintaining network security, and the incumbent serves as a subject matter expert (SME) in cyber defense. The work involves continuous evaluation of existing infrastructure equipment with attention to advancing technologies. The incumbent is responsible for ensuring the stability and integrity of in-house voice, data, communication, and wireless technologies. The incumbent performs related work as required.

TYPICAL WORK ACTIVITIES: (Illustrative Only)

Installs, adjusts, and maintains core infrastructure equipment and systems including, but not limited to, data communication equipment, storage area networks, switched IP network equipment, cyber defense and border network equipment, virtual and physical servers, network management and monitoring equipment, land-mobile radio systems, point-to-point microwave, and wireless LAN systems;

Designs, implements, and maintains systems to include call managers, PBXs, transmission equipment, VOIP, and digital and analog instruments;

Develops implementation plans for new systems, including engineering, training, and installation plans, method of procedure (MOP), bill of material, and circuit cut sheets;

Produces documentation on all related systems, such as network diagrams, operation manuals, configuration records, and technical procedures;

Responds to system outages and coordinates with support vendors to resolve problems;

Utilizes software and hardware tools to diagnose complex network and telephone problems;

Conducts routine testing of network elements, including fiber and copper cabling, layer 2 and 3 links using packet analyzer, OTDR or T-BERD;

Performs server and security audits, system backups, and recovery;

Assists in formulating policies and standards;

May attend conferences and seminars to stay up to date on latest job knowledge; May oversee work of contractors in relation to infrastructure equipment and systems.

FULL PERFORMANCE KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, ABILITIES AND PERSONAL CHARACTERISTICS: Thorough knowledge of LAN, WAN, WLAN, and WWAN network systems, including those used for voice, video, and data systems; thorough knowledge of network capacity planning, network security principles, and general network management best practices; good knowledge of applicable data privacy practices and laws; ability to design, engineer, install, update and maintain LAN and WAN networks; ability to analyze system problems and implement workable solutions; ability to effectively prioritize tasks in a high-pressure environment; strong customer service orientation; physical condition commensurate with the demands of the position.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Either:

Graduation from a regionally accredited or New York State registered college or university with a Bachelor's Degree in Cyber Security, Computer Information Systems, Telecommunications or Network Engineering AND two (2) years of experience in local area network (LAN)/wide area network (WAN) implementation and maintenance; OR

Graduation from a regionally accredited or New York State registered college or university with an Associate's Degree in Cyber Security, Computer Information Systems, Telecommunications or Network Engineering AND four (4) years of experience in local area network (LAN)/wide area network (WAN) implementation and maintenance.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENT: Possession of a valid New York State driver’s license at time of appointment. License must remain valid throughout appointment.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENT FOR ONEIDA COUNTY GOVERNMENT ONLY:

Criminal Justice Information Systems (CJIS) Security Clearance is required for appointment and must be maintained throughout appointment.

CIVIL SERVICE TEST APPLICATION DEADLINE 04/29/2020

COMPUTER SPECIALIST

DISTINGUISHING FEATURES OF THE CLASS: This position involves responsibility for coordinating microcomputer activities, services and functions in a department or among departments. The incumbent is responsible for providing a variety of staff support services, including equipment installation, maintenance of local area networks and mainframe links. The work is performed under the general supervision of a higher level employee. Supervision may be exercised over the work of subordinate employees. The incumbent performs related work as required.

TYPICAL WORK ACTIVITIES: (Illustrative Only)

Evaluates and recommends acquisition of computer hardware and software to meet automation needs;

Participates in the planning for and the installation of computers and accessory equipment such as terminals and printers;

Devises applications for the computer system to meet needs and goals, and enhance efficiency;

Configures equipment and completes cable interfaces, referencing wiring diagrams and technical instructions and using special hand tools and testing equipment to validate proper performance;

Conducts needs analysis and meets with requestors of computer products or services to ensure that what is requested will accomplish goals;

Recommends hardware and software for acquisition after considering user needs and agency goals;

Assists the Local Area Network Administrator in the administration, design, and maintenance of a local network;

Keeps informed on new developments in computer hardware and software and reviews publications and specifications;

Provides training to new and existing staff regarding the use of computer equipment and software, including loading of printer forms and ribbons, loading and storing disk files, record retrieval and update;

Operates, monitors, and controls computer, network server, and peripheral devices;

Studies system and application operating instructions to determine proper equipment setup and run requirements;

Maintains records on machine performance and contacts appropriate technical personnel in the event of machine or software malfunction;

Performs normal daily maintenance tasks, such as file backups and restoration and file reorganization as required by the various application procedures;

Performs file purge operations needed to maintain optimum resource utilization;

Coordinates computer activities between the various departments;

May assign and control both individual user and equipment security by use of “sign on” procedures;

Provides phone support for system users;

Assists in preparing narrative and statistical reports summarizing department programs, projects, goals, plans and activities with the aid of microcomputers.

Informs department heads of changes made to improve department procedures;

Reviews and recommends software packages and computer applications for department functions;

Adapts purchased software programs such as debase III Plus, Lotus 1-2-3, Excel and others as needed;

Receives microcomputers and related computer equipment from vendors, unpacks and inspects components for damage, insures that correct items and quantities are received by comparing orders with received merchandise and updates equipment inventory;

Installs and upgrades purchased software;

Runs diagnostic software programs to insure operational integrity of equipment;

Reports non-repairable equipment to vendor and obtains replacement;

Moves computer equipment to various locations as necessary;

Supplies substitute microcomputers with appropriate software while problem computers are diagnosed and repaired;

Documents operating procedures;

Inputs data via keyboard and optical character reader;

Generates reports using a variety of software packages which may incorporate graphs, charts and graphics;

May be required to lift at least 50 lbs; Daily travel may be required.

FULL PERFORMANCE KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, ABILITIES AND PERSONAL

CHARACTERISTICS: Good knowledge of the use and operation of microcomputers; good knowledge of mainframe microcomputer linkage; good knowledge of the application of various types of microcomputer equipment to accounting, statistical and database management problems; good knowledge of office terminology and procedures; working knowledge of local area network administration; working knowledge of design of current microcomputer systems; ability to make minor repairs to microcomputer equipment; ability to translate and adapt administrative and financial data and terminology to microcomputer analysis using commercially available software; ability to advise and train others in microcomputer operation and software applications; ability to install and use purchased operating, financial, database management system and utility microcomputer software individually or in a local area network; ability to follow complex oral and written instructions; ability to prepare written documentation; physical ability commensurate with position.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Either:

(A) Graduation from a regionally accredited or New York State registered college or university with a Bachelor’s Degree in computer science, information resource management, microcomputer technology or related field; OR

(B) Graduation from a regionally accredited or New York State registered two-year college with an Associate’s Degree in one of the areas mentioned in (A) above

AND two (2) years of experience in the operation and maintenance of microcomputer equipment, which shall have involved assisting in local area network administration and the installation, maintenance, and use of software; OR

(C) Graduation from high school or possession of a high school equivalency diploma and four (4) years of experience as outlined in (B) above.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENT: Possession of a valid New York State driver’s license at time of appointment. License must remain valid throughout appointment.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENT FOR ONEIDA COUNTY GOVERNMENT ONLY: Criminal

Justice Information Systems (CJIS) Security Clearance is required for appointment and must be maintained throughout appointment.

NOTE: Verifiable part-time and/or volunteer experience will be pro-rated toward meeting full-time experience requirements.

CIVIL SERVICE TEST APPLICATION DEADLINE 04/29/2020

HOW TO APPLY FOR THESE POSITIONS