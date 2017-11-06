CNY Online Job Fair Featuring The Fountainhead Group Inc

loading...

Founded in 1888, The Fountainhead Group, Inc. (FGI) provides lawn and garden products to consumer and professional markets. FGI continues to grow and introduce a variety of new, patented sprayer technologies into the market place. Our sprayers and foggers are found at leading retailers such as Wal-Mart, Home Depot, Lowes, Ace Hardware, TruServ and many other fine retailers. At FGI, we value commitment to quality products with superior performance, brand recognition and strong retail presence. The Fountainhead Group has a simple vision: the best performance for your money. That vision keeps us on top and still growing.

The Fountainhead Group is very community oriented and participates in many community events not just as sponsors but as participants as well. Some of the events we participate in are the Boilermaker, United Way, Saranac Thursday, Breast Cancer Walk, Heart Run and Walk, The Color Run, Stuff the Bus and much more.

We value our employees and offer competitive salary, 2nd & 3rd shift differential, health insurance, wellness initiative, vacation, holidays, pension & 401k and more.

If you are interested in working for a locally owned company that takes pride in its products, treats employees like family, and is civic minded, then apply today.

Please attach and email all applications to resume@thefgi.com.

Plastics Molding Process Engineer

Plastics Molding Process Engineer will be responsible for “hands on” manufacturing floor support to insure all molding systems operate effectively to support plant production. This includes insuring efficient day to day operations of blow and injection molding equipment and associated processes. Qualified candidate must have a minimum of 2 years’ experience with Cincinnati, Graham or Davis Standard accumulator head blow molders; minimum of 2 years’ experience with plastic injection molding; familiarity with PLC programming and a proven mechanical aptitude.

Molding Supervisor for Night Shift

Night supervisor is responsible for enforcing proper molding procedure, insuring production schedules are met, insuring the quality of production, enforcing safety procedures, insuring labor is reported accurately and timely, training new hires, completing all necessary paperwork on time, and enforcing company rules and regulations. Knowledge of blow or injection molding a plus. Qualified candidates should have a minimum of 3 years of supervisory experience in a manufacturing environment. Mechanical aptitude a plus.

Mechanical Design Engineer

Responsible for a wide range of engineering tasks related to new product development, product manufacturing as well as the continued improvement and cost reduction of existing products. Position requires a strong background in injection molding, plastic part design and solid modeling. Requires a minimum of 5 years’ experience in plastic part design and a four year degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology or Plastics Engineering.

Electromechanical Engineer

Electromechanical Engineering Technician needed for The Fountainhead Group a leading manufacturer in consumer lawn and garden sprayers. Qualified candidates will be responsible for product performance and reliability testing, including documentation of results, data collection, and analysis, creating test reports, troubleshooting electrical and mechanical problems in products, routine calibration of electrical and mechanical sensors, assisting in the development and implementation of new test procedures, improve and streamline existing testing fixtures and testing capabilities, maintain set up and maintain lab equipment, working with Engineering to develop new tests and experiments, as well as carry those experiments out and create rough prototypes to evaluate new concepts. Qualified candidate will have Associates or Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited university in Electrical Engineering Technology, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering Technology, or other similar fields, 0-5 years of prior experience in a relevant technician capacity, some background in computer programming, with a preference towards LabVIEW and C, Proficiency with Microsoft Office products such as Microsoft Word and Microsoft Excel, have a strong desire to learn and take on new challenges; and work as part of a team to solve problems and create new products. Candidate must be self-motivated.

Director of Quality

Manage overall internal and external quality related activities for the Fountainhead Group by directing daily plant and product quality assurance functions. Bachelor’s degree in life sciences, engineering or equivalent required. Must have Quality Engineering background and experience, strong leadership and people management skills and experience, strong quantitative, analytical and systems thinking skills with 5-10 years’ experience in quality management. Must have high volume manufacturing experience. Experience in blow molding, injection molding, assembly and production processes preferred. Must understand and be able to implement full operating requirements and systems such as CPK, SPC, and QAPP.

Maintenance Technician

Hands on Maintenance Technician needed on second shift (3:00-11:30pm) to maintain, troubleshoot and repair mechanical/electrical systems for the company’s equipment and facility. Prefer a minimum of 5 years’ experience in a manufacturing environment. Duties include installation, setup, testing, troubleshooting, repair and maintenance of equipment including but not limited to: robots, PLC’s, drilling, injection molding, blow molding, granulators, grinders, screen printers and general purpose automated/manual machines. Qualified candidate must be a team player with good communication and problem solving skills. Experience and or general understanding of robotics, PLC, Blow and Injection Molding and assembly equipment is preferred.

Blow Mold Operators

Manufacturer in New York Mills is in need of blow molders for 3rd shift. Must be able to stand for 8 hours, reach overhead and pull down tanks, be able to lift up to 30 pounds, and be able to satisfactorily complete knife safety training. Must have checkable references and be willing to work overtime when required.





Customer Service Representative

Responsible for processing FGI customer orders to insure accurate, on time delivery as well as handling misc. issues as they arise in order to accomplish on time accurate delivery of their orders. Qualified candidates must have customer service experience in an office setting, be computer literate, detail oriented, able to multi task, have a pleasant phone personality and great communication skills. Must have professional demeanor, and be a team player. Call center experience a plus.

Additional information

These full time positions offer competitive salary, 2nd and 3rd shift differential, Health Insurance, Wellness Initiative, Vacation, Holidays, Pension, and 401K. Qualified candidates should send resume or e-mail to Theresa Wilson at resume@thefgi.com, or apply in person at The Fountainhead Group, 23 Garden Street, New York Mills, NY 13417. The Fountainhead Group Inc. is an AAE/EOE employer.