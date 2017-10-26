The Madison County Sheriff's Office has decided to hold an educational session to teach citizens how to respond to an active shooter situation.

As the nation faces continued tragedies like that of the Las Vegas massacre in early October, the Madison County Sheriff's Office has been approached by multiple citizens with questions on what to do in the event of something like Vegas happening locally.

The training session to be implemented in Madison County was adapted from Texas State University. The program is designed to "fill the gaps" in the current safety plans. The program specifically explains what people should expect from law enforcement and other first responding agencies. The three step process for survival will be broken down in the training.

Acting Madison County Sheriff John Ball says, "This training is not just for the workplace. It is critical that we get this out to community groups, churches, and any other organization that would host it. As we’ve seen on the news, these horrifying incidents take place in shopping malls, theaters, hospitals, and campuses, to name a few. If we are not proactive with our community when it comes to this, we are simply too late." He went on to emphasize the importance of communities working together.