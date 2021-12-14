Coca Cola, the parent company of Minute Maid, is recalling various drinks and is asking consumers who have them to discard them immediately.

The company says that the products may have metal fragments, or piece of metal washers, inside.

Up to 7,000 cases may have been sold in several states. The following drinks are included in the recall are:

Berry Punch – Date codes Jan0422 NP and Jan0522 NP, Batch 0010323455 and 0010259344 (recall F-0276-2022)

Strawberry Lemonade – Date code: Jan0322 NP, Batch: 0010259346 (recall F-0277-2022) Fruit Punch – Date Code: JAN0522 NP Batch: 0010323454 (recall F-0278-2022) The drinks were sold in the following eight states: Connecticut

Maine

Maryland

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

Virginia Because the juices have an expiration date in 2022, many consumers may have them in their freezers. The company says that refunds are available.

Most of the products were sold in 59-ounce cartons. According to Food Safety News, the original recall was issued in November but, because of the expiration date, the company is asking that consumers double-check their supplies and, again, immediately throw away the products.

The Defense Logistics Agency issued a Memorandum for Record on November 24, 2021 stating that Coca Cola was recalling 12-ounce cans of Coca Cola and Sprite because of the "potential presence of foreign matter. These products were distributed in the Southeastern states."

The Food and Drug Administration classified the latest recall as a Class II event. By definition, a Class II recall is characterized by, in most cases, temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences following exposure. Although the risk of exposure is minimal consumers should still be aware of the potential dangers.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from the Food and Drug Administration.]

