There is a long and growing list of major U.S. corporations who are halting business operations in Russia to protest the ongoing war with Ukraine.

Here's a look at some of the largest American businesses that have voiced opposition to the Russian-led conflict by stopping or someway curtailing business in Vladimir Putin's country.

Jeffrey Sonnenfeld and a research team at the Yale School of Management are tracking the list.

Adobe: Headquartered in San Jose, CA, Adobe says it has suspended operations in Russia.

Airbnb: Based in San Francisco, CA, but matching travelers with live-able space almost anywhere around the globe - except in Russia. Until further notice, they've suspended all bookings.

Alaska Airlines: You might have guessed somewhere in Alaska, right? Wrong. The company actually moved its headquarters to Seattle, WA. And, even more recently, suspended all Russian partnerships.

Alcoa: The world's sixth-largest producer of aluminum, is corporately based in Steel City. They'll gladly sell you aluminum in PA but not in Russia.

AMD: Advanced Micro Devices calls Santa Clara, CA its home and recently announced it is suspending sales of sensitive tech in Putin's country.

American Airlines: The Fort Worth, TX-based airline says it will not fly over Russian airspace.

American Express: Because of the conflict, this NYC-based credit card company says its cards no longer work in merchants and ATMs in Russia. Further, a memo from the company CEO says it has also halted business in Belarus.

Anheuser-Busch: Whether it's Bud, Bud Light, Michelob are any of the company's other offerings, A-B says it has suspended all product shipments to Russia.

Apple: Another California-based corporation chiming-in to say: no more online iPhone sales, and no more Russian news outlets in the App Store. A bold move, as experts predict says the ban will cost the company millions in revenue.

Boeing: The Chicago, IL-based company says it has suspended operations in Russia and halted its purchases of titanium.

Bumble: Swiping left on Russia, at least for now, the Austin, TX internet dating site says it has ended business in Russia.

Carnival: When you're based in Miami, FL, visiting Russia probably isn't on your bucket list. Because of the situation in Ukraine, Carnival says it has discontinued its Russian itineraries.

Cisco: Russian hackers delight! Your neighbors might have just lost their cybersecurity service. That's because this San Jose, California IT giant is discontinuing operations there.

Coca-Cola: Don't expect to see the name 'Vladimir' on any of those red and whites promotional cans anytime soon. This announcement came just hours ago from Coke:

Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine. We will continue to monitor and assess the situation as circumstances evolve.

Dell: Headquartered in Round Rock, TX, they'll sell to anyone on this round rock we call earth unless you're in Russia. Dell Technologies was early to this party, announcing on March 1, it was halting all sales in Russia.

Delta: Base in Atlanta, Delta Air Lanes had an agreement with Russian carrier Aeroloft allowing customers to book seats on another's planes. That alliance is temporarily suspended.

DirecTV: From El Segundo, CA, digital television provider DirecTV dropped 'RT' from its service on March 1. RT is the Russian, state-run TV news channel.

Disney: Russians will have to wait, or find a bootleg of new releases. The company stopped short of pulling out completely from Russia but is delaying new releases.

Electronic Arts: based in Redwood City, CA, they make video games and much more. EA says it has made the decision to stop selling games, content, and virtual currency bundles in Russia and Belarus during the conflict with Ukraine.

Estee Lauder: Known for its high-quality skin and makeup products, this Big Apple-based company has closed all of its Russian storefronts and halted shipments to the country.

FedEx: Federal Express is among the carriers calling off shipments to and from Ukraine due to safety concerns. The company has also halted all deliveries to Russian destinations.

Ford Motor: Based in Dearborn, MI, Ford Motor had three factories operating in Russia until 2019. While its business investments weren't significant in the country, Ford says those business interests they do have are on hold due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its concern for the Ukrainian people.

GE: Earlier this week, General Electric announced it was halting business operations in Russia. However, the company says it will continue to provide medical equipment and support its existing power services in the region.

Global Foundries: Unfortunately, Russia is one of the places that are home to critical materials needed to manufacture microchips. For now, the California-based chip-maker - which employs approximately 3,000 in Malta, NY - says it will be doing business elsewhere when it comes to sourcing things like palladium to make its chips.

Harley-Davidson: The Milwaukee motorcycle-maker has halted all business and shipments of their bikes to Russia until further notice.

IBM: Headquartered in Armonk, NY, global hardware, software, and cloud service tech company IBM has suspended 'all business' in Russia.

JPMorgan: Russia is excluded from all fixed income indexes, this NYC-based bank announced, effective March 31.

Kellogg: Get these sweet treats and cereals while they last, because Kellogg Company - based in Michigan - has suspended all shipments and business operations in the country.

Kraft Heinz: Saying it closely monitoring the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, this Chicago-based food maker has halted ships to Russia, imports of Russian products, and suspended all business operations.

Levi Strauss: If your friend in Russia tells you he bought a pair of Levi Strauss today, he's lying. Early this week, the California jeans-maker suspended all sales in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Mastercard: While it was announced that Mastercard and Visa would be suspending operations in Russia, reports indicate the cards are still being allowed for 'domestic purchases'.

McDonald's: They aren't asking: "Would you like fries with that?" But, employees at McDonald's restaurants in Russia are still being paid while the chain 'temporarily closes' all of more than 800 locations in the country.

Netflix: Based in Los Gatos, CA, the entertainment provided has stopped service in Russia. No movies, no TV shows, no documentaries, no comedy. At least not from Netflix.

NHL: Yes, the National Hockey League is taking a timeout. They are temporarily pausing all partnerships in Russia.

Nike: Russians who don't have the newest Jordans, or the latest 'Air Zoom' whatever, can call Putin personally to complain. Nike says it is temporarily closing the call of its more than 100 retail locations located in Russia.

PayPal: The San Jose, CA, based online payment system has halted all services in Russia in light of 'current circumstance'. That right, Russians will have to use a different app to exchange money virtually until the invasion ends.

Pepsi: Calling Somers, NY it's home, the world's largest beverage company, PepsiCo has suspended production, sales, and shipments to Russia.

Starbucks: The Seattle, Washington coffee giant says it is suspending business activity, and its licensees in Russia will have to temporarily close.

Twitter: The social media giant says it is removing all Kremlin-related propaganda and advertisements from its platform.

Under Armour: Based in Baltimore, sports apparel and equipment company Under Armour has halted sales in Russia until further notice.

United Airlines: You can 'Fly the Friendly Skies with United, but until further notice, they will not be flying in Russian airspace.

UPS: Announced it was no longer flying over Russian airspace, would impact delivery timelines, and possible future costs to ship. However, the company says it has contingency plans to continue serving customers.

WWE: Vince McMahon and company have pulled all content from Russian airwaves, saying they've terminated their rights deal with Match, a Russian TV broadcaster.

