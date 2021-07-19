A virus that is spreading in Upstate New York is one that could be confused for COVID-19 or ever the common cold. While many people in the state have been vaccinated, many are still not and the threat of the virus is real. However, there are still other diseases and illnesses out there.

A news report from News 10 out of Albany talks about a 13-year-old girl who was babysitting twin boys and later became infected with this other virus, one with symptoms very similar to COVID-19. Martha Kelly was babysitting twin brothers and during the course of the babysitting, one of them coughed on her. The news articles states she said, "At the time I’m like, ‘That’s pretty gross, but too late to do anything now.'" Kelly was not as worried due to the fact she's been vaccinated against COVID-19. Certain symptoms developed and she decided to finally go to the doctor's office.

The News 10 article states Kelly ultimately was diagnosed with Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV. Medical experts say this virus usually only circulates during the winter months, but obviously there are exceptions. The News 10 article also mentions a CNY physician and medical expert Dr. Eiizabeth Murray. Murray states in the article,

The fact that it’s circulating during the summer is unusual, she adds. “This is what fills our hospitals full of patients during the flu season,” Murray says. Murray says there’s a huge overlap with COVID symptoms. “Right now the recommendations—as both are in the community—would be to get tested for COVID if you start to have symptoms.” She also says getting tested now is crucial to detect any COVID variants in the community.

RSV, like any other virus, can only be remedied with time and rest. News 10 says the CDC says, "RSV is circulating in the highest numbers right now in the American South." It is true that there are other illnesses out there and it's important to know the differences in symptoms and always take an abundance of caution if you're feeling ill in any way or with any symptoms.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective . It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system