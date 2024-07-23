After a 30-year decline, cases of a life-threatening bacterial infection are rebounding across New York State.

Health officials are sounding the alarm after an illness, dubbed "the world's most infectious killer," continues to infect more people across the United States. Roughly 1.5 million people across the world die from it every year.

The disease in question? Tuberculosis.

Healthcare Workers Fight TB In The Inner City Spencer Platt/Getty Images loading...

A report from National Geographic shows cases of TB in the United States have been steadily increasing since 2020. Last year marked the highest number of reported cases in recent history, and that's causing alarm bells to ring.

New York State ranks third for having the highest number of reported cases. In 2022, 714 people contracted the illness, which is a 4.4% jump from 2021's numbers. Additionally, 13 of those infected were multidrug-resistant tuberculosis cases, a jump from 9 such diagnoses the previous year.

According to recent data, nearly 900 people became sick with TB in New York State in 2023. There were confirmed infections in several counties; including Jefferson (1), Oneida (3), and Onondaga (5). Last year also marked the highest number of reported cases since 2010, which marked a turning point in the 30-year fight to contain this illness.

Why Is TB a Threat?

Tuberculosis is a bacterial disease that mostly affects the lungs, but it can also impact the heart, blood vessels, bones, joints, and kidneys. Without treatment, the disease can progress into meningitis or hepatitis.

Symptoms include fatigue, chronic cough, chest pain, fever, unexplained weight loss, night sweats, and coughing up blood.

Read More: Mosquitoes Carrying West Nile Virus Found in Central New York

It is spread by exposure to an infected person, either by coughing fits or sneezing. What's scary about this disease is that people can unknowingly carry the illness, which is called "latent tuberculosis," where it activates and becomes contagious months or even years after initial infection.

According to Quest Diagnostics, up to 13 million people have latent TB. Of that number, 1 in ten will develop the disease, which is why it remains a major health threat worldwide.

Treatment is a long, arduous process that involves multiple and aggressive rounds of antibiotics for a period of six to 12 months. Those who are infected with TB also need to be closely monitored to ensure the bacteria is being eradicated from the body. During their first weeks of treatment, an individual may be isolated to a room with special vents to prevent the bacteria from spreading.

TB Foundation Expands Vaccine Manufacturing Facility Chip Somodevilla/Getty Image loading...

A person infected with TB is contagious up to 2 weeks after treatment begins.

Those most at-risk of contracting the disease are low-income individuals, with poor access to health services being the leading reason why it spreads most among that demographic. Those with weakened immune systems are also at increased risk.

Current cases are disproportionately affecting communities of color, which is also causing alarm.

As for why cases are rising, the current theory is that COVID-19 renewed interest in other infectious disease. Also, since COVID and TB have some symptoms in common, people may be more inclined to seek medical attention.

The good news is the United States is still at a relatively low risk of TB transmission versus other countries like India and the Philippines. However, health officials agree that the best way to eradicate the illness is to mitigate its spread on a global scale.

This can be done with inoculation, education, improved hygiene, and to ensure those who are infected take all TB medicine exactly as prescribed to prevent drug-resistant TB from developing.

If you suspect you have been in contact with a person infected with TB, or if you are exhibiting symptoms, stay home and contact your primary care doctor to arrange for testing.

Get our free mobile app

These COVID Symptoms May Lead to Hospitalizations in New York Health officials say New Yorkers should be on a close lookout for a number of Omicron symptoms that likely means you need urgent medical care.

Norovirus Symptoms New Yorkers Need To Beware Of The CDC is warning New Yorkers about a possible Norovirus outbreak. Here is what to be on the lookout for... Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas