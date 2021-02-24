Community Foundation Announces New Funding Strategy

The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties is announcing a new funding strategy to meet rising community needs this year.

Local non-profits will have six months, from April through September, to share their needs and requests for funding on an ongoing basis.

“What we’re putting in place is an enhanced two-way engagement model that will advance beyond the traditional grant application cycles that community funders have used for generations,” President and CEO Alicia Dicks said. “While we reach out to our partners more than ever throughout the year, nonprofit organizations will have a full six months, from April through September, to actively engage with us via an online tool that will speed up review of and response to their requests for support.”

Since its founding in 1952 the Community Foundation has invested more than $90 million in Herkimer and Oneida counties through donor-supported funding of nonprofit organizations.

For more information on the new program, you can visit the Community Foundation website.