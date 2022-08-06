Celebrity Conspiracy Theory Claims Eminem Died in 2006, Was Replaced by Clone

Similar to Avril Lavigne's inescapable Melissa conspiracy theory, there's a new Eminem conspiracy floating around the internet.

The theory claims Eminem was replaced by a clone after the rapper supposedly died in a car accident.

According to Spanish website La Guía Del Varón, Eminem "died in a car accident" back in 2006 and was replaced by an "android clone."

Of course, many aren't convinced by the wild claim. One fan said someone online told them "it was closed minded to believe Eminem is alive but it’s open minded to have the idea that he’s a clone or body double ... Since when has a d--- human clone even succeeded?"

That said, a slew of fans have bought into the theory.

"Eminem’s clone couldn’t recall the former rapper’s pinnacle era. Seems everyone can recall it and have high regards on it except the clone," one person tweeted, alongside a video of Eminem and Snoop Dogg discussing a past music video.

Seemingly, the Eminem clone theory all comes down to his eyes and jaw shape.

"Yeah, I believe he is a clone ... it doesn't even look like him anymore and his eyes are dead," one fan wrote online, according to LADbible.

Conspiracy theorists have even gone so far as to theorize that Eminem was "glitching" during a 2013 ESPN clip.

There's also the matter of the rapper's beard, first spotted in public in 2017. On his 2002 The Eminem Show song "Business," he raps: "Can't leave rap alone, the game needs me / 'Til we grow beards, get weird and disappear."

It's also been pointed out that the rapper's style has "significantly" evolved from what it once was, and his tone of voice has changed in his music, too — all things that conspiracy theorists reference as evidence of a clone.

And that's not to mention the change of subject matter in his material. Post-Curtain Call, Eminem's music veered into a much more serious, introspective sphere with Relapse and Recovery — a stark difference from songs such as "Just Lose It," which features silly lyrics, or the career-defining single "The Real Slim Shady," with its scathing disses.

While many argue that these changes are natural results of aging and growing over time, the conspiracy still remains prevalent.

However, in 2007, Eminem did go through a methadone overdose that nearly killed him, plus a subsequent relapse. After support from Elton John and a counselor, the rapper was able to achieve sobriety in 2008.

Getting clean and getting older are the most likely causes for the changes cited by this latest conspiracy, but who are we to decide? Will the real Slim Shady please stand up?