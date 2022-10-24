Cop Goes Beyond Call of Duty to Help Special Needs Teen Attacked at CNY School

One Utica Police Officer went above and beyond the call of duty for a Proctor High School student with special needs who was attacked.

Being a police officer is about so much more than making arrests and handing out tickets. It's about connecting with the community they serve. Officer Wesley Jackson is making a difference in one family's life with a small gesture that went a long way.

This morning our department fielded a phone call from a mother who said that she wished to praise Officer Wesley Jackson for being a good person and helping out her son. She told me that her son has special needs and had been attacked at Proctor High School the other day and that Officer Jackson had broken the fight up.

Officer Jackson not only helped calm the teen after the fight, but he also stopped by his house at the end of his shift after noticing the need for adequate clothes and shoes.

Officer Jackson took it upon himself to reach out to his own friends and family for help.

Ironically, the day Officer Jackson dropped off the items that were all the correct size, just happened to be the same day as the teen's birthday.

The Utica Police Department shared the mother's Facebook posting after she reached out and insisted Officer Jackson's bosses be made aware of his kindness.

Great job Officer Wesley Jackson!

