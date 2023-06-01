Cops are taking action to address a trouble-spot in West Utica that was the scene of a recent murder, a fatal drug overdose and has been source of several complaints from neighbors about drug trafficking.

UPD conducted a search warrant at 813 Warren Street on Thursday and arrested three people in connection with drug possession. Police say a quantity of both methamphetamine and heroin were located during their search.

Forty-one-year-old Steven Creaco and 40-year-old Christopher Velleto, both of Utica, and 39-year-old Iesha Dean-Welch, 39, of Rome, face various charges related to criminal possession of a controlled substance. Investigators say they also seized $900 in cash.

In April, Utica Police responded to the home for a murder investigation after 49-year-old James Jackson of Utica was shot to death. Investigators say there were several people at the residence at the time of the shooting and were able develop a description of the suspect. Shortly after, cops spotted the suspect walking on foot and after a brief chase arrested and charged a Pennsylvania man with Jackson's murder.

Police say they also had a recent response to the same home regarding a fatal drug overdose.

