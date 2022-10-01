Cops Say a Brewerton Man Set Building on Fire Trying to Get Warm
An Onondaga County man is under arrest for the second time in one week.
Kevin J. Somers, a 32-year-old man from Brewerton, New York, faces several charges after authorities say he illegally entered an abandoned gas station and, after starting a fire to stay warm, set the building on fire.
According to a written release from the New York State Police (NYSP), Somers entered the "gas station located at 2949 State Route 49 in town of West Monroe, [in] Oswego County, sometime between 7:00pm and 9pm" on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The NYSP says that "he intentionally started a fire to stay warm and recklessly set the entire structure on fire."
Emergency responders from several agencies worked the fire. In addition to the New York State Police, the West Monroe Fire Department, Brewerton Fire Department, Central Square Fire Department, Cleveland Fire Department, Constantia Fire Department, Mexico Fire Department, and Menter Ambulance were at the scene.
Police say, "Fire officials determined the building to be a total loss."
Somers was taken into custody without incident and brought to the Oswego County Public Safety Building pending arraignment.
He now faces the following charges:
- Burglary in the Third Degree, a Class D felony
- Arson in the Fourth Degree, a Class E felony
No other injuries were reported.
Man's Second Arrest in One Week
Earlier in the week Somers was arrested in connection with a crash on I-81 in Cicero, New York, in which he allegedly became unruly while he was a passenger in a car. The car crashed and the driver, 52-year-old Dawn M. Edwards, was hospitalized.
Somers, who had been extricated from the car, was charged on September 24, 2022 and later released.
Anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation of either case is asked to call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]