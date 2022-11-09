Can you imagine being told someone broke in and burned down your house? That's the reality for one Upstate New Yorker.

An Overdue Hunter

The New York State Police recently called DEC Forest Rangers for help in Hamilton County to try and find a missing 25-year-old man. Officers reported the man as an "overdue hunter", meaning he hadn't told anyone where he was for a long period of time.

His family, from Hudson, said they were unable to get ahold of him and that he might be suicidal. This drew red flags for the Forest Rangers, so they were quick to respond to the call.

Ranger Lieutenant Kerr and Rangers Miller, Nally and Scott all made their way to Indian Lake, where the NYSP had found the mans car. It was at the trailhead for Blue Mountain, but Rangers couldn't find him anywhere. They searched throughout the night but came up with nothing.

A Turn For The Worse

The next day, someone local told Rangers of a house fire about a half-mile up the road. When first responders got to the house, they found the missing man from the day before, unconscious on the floor of the home.

Rangers and Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputies pulled him from the house and treated his injuries until EMS arrived.

Not only was the house not owned by the 25-year-old, but it was also at a complete loss. The owner wasn't home at the time of the fire, but his car was able to be pulled away from the burning house before getting damaged.

The missing man was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition. He is facing a variety of charges, including arson and burglary.

If you or someone you know is suicidal, there is always someone there to help. Call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 if you're ever in need. If someone is in imminent danger, please call 911.

