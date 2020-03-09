Coronavirus Cases Hit 142 In New York State, Up 35% In Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state’s coronavirus caseload has grown 35% in a day.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that the statewide total rose from 105 to 142.

Most cases are linked to a cluster in suburban Westchester County, north of New York City.

But patients are spread from Long Island to the Capital Region, with 19 in New York City.

The governor has declared a state of emergency to make it easier to respond to the outbreak. Cuomo has stressed that most people who become infected will have mild symptoms.