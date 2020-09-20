Coronavirus COVID-19 New Cases for Sunday in Oneida County
Oneida County is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday with a total of 91 active positive cases and 6 patients hospitalized in Oneida County hospitals as of 12 noon. That's a total of 21 new cases in the county since Friday.
Six patients are hospitalized in the county as of noon on Sunday and one of those patients is a nursing home resident. There have been no new COVID-19 related deaths in the county since Friday. There are 91 people in mandatory isolation in the county, due to the virus.
Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of 12 p.m.
- 4 new positive cases, 2,376 total.
- 91 active positive cases.
- No new COVID-19-related deaths, 123 total.
- 6 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County (all at MVHS).
o 1 is a nursing home resident
- 2,162 positive cases have been resolved.
- 135,615 total negative results.
- 137,991 total tests have been conducted.
- 91 in mandatory isolation.
- 624 in mandatory quarantine.