Coronavirus COVID-19 New Cases for Sunday in Oneida County

Oneida County is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday with a total of 91 active positive cases and 6 patients hospitalized in Oneida County hospitals as of 12 noon.  That's a total of 21 new cases in the county since Friday.

Six patients are hospitalized in the county as of noon on Sunday and one of those patients is a nursing home resident.  There have been no new COVID-19 related deaths in the county since Friday.  There are 91 people in mandatory isolation in the county, due to the virus.

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of 12 p.m.

  • 4 new positive cases, 2,376 total.
  • 91 active positive cases.
  • No new COVID-19-related deaths, 123 total.
  • 6 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County (all at MVHS).

o   1 is a nursing home resident

  • 2,162 positive cases have been resolved.
  • 135,615 total negative results.
  • 137,991 total tests have been conducted.
  • 91 in mandatory isolation.
  • 624 in mandatory quarantine.

 

