Coronavirus Deaths Top 2,300 In New York State

The number of deaths from the coronavirus has topped 2,000 in New York.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says 2,373 residents have now died from the virus, up over 1,900 since Wednesday.

Cuomo says there have been over 92,000 positive cases statewide. More than half of them are in New York City.

Cuomo says the virus’s apex is expected anywhere from 7 to 21 to 30 days, depending on what model you look at.

The governor also says every county in the state has now reported a COVID-19 case.