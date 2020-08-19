Correctional Officer Fractures Leg During Fight With Inmate

A Correctional Officer at the Oneida County Jail suffered a fractured leg following a fight with an inmate.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol the officer was conducting a cell search of inmate Derrick Snell when the inmate became unruly.

Photo Courtesy of Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Maciol says, after Snell began yelling obscenities and becoming aggressive another officer was called in to assist.

The officers tried to subdue Snell, but Maciol says in the course of the confrontation one officer suffered a fractured leg.

The officer was transported to Rome Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released and Snell was charged with Assault.