Cosby Prosecutors Urge Supreme Court to Restore Conviction
By MARYCLAIRE DALE, The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Prosecutors are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to review Bill Cosby's sexual assault case and restore his conviction.
In a petition released Monday, they wrote that courts should not equate a decision announced in a press release to lifetime immunity. They believe the Pennsylvania Supreme Court erred when it overturned Cosby's conviction in June and released the 84-year-old actor from prison.
The state's high court says Cosby relied on a promise he would never be charged when he gave damaging testimony that was later used against him.
Cosby was accused of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004. He spent nearly three years in prison.
