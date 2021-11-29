Cosby Prosecutors Urge Supreme Court to Restore Conviction

By MARYCLAIRE DALE, The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Prosecutors are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to review Bill Cosby's sexual assault case and restore his conviction.

In a petition released Monday, they wrote that courts should not equate a decision announced in a press release to lifetime immunity. They believe the Pennsylvania Supreme Court erred when it overturned Cosby's conviction in June and released the 84-year-old actor from prison.

The state's high court says Cosby relied on a promise he would never be charged when he gave damaging testimony that was later used against him.

Cosby was accused of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004. He spent nearly three years in prison.

Bill Cosby Through the Years Bill Cosby Through the Years

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...