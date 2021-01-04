COVID-19 Death Toll Surges Over New Year Holiday In Oneida County

Oneida County was not celebrating as 2020 turned to 2021. Over the New Year Holiday weekend, the county saw a double digit death toll.

Oneida County officials announced 6 COVID-19 related deaths from New Year's Eve to Saturday, January 2nd, 2021. There were 5 deaths reported alone on Sunday. From New Year's Eve to Sunday, January 3rd, 2021 there were a total number of 913 positive COVID-19 cases confirmed. The hospitalization numbers continue to be at the brim.

According to officials, there are currently 168 county residents hospitalized in the county. There are 155 patients at Mohawk Valley Health System and 13 at Rome Memorial Hospital. Of those patients, 10 are nursing home residents. In addition there are 9 county residents hospitalized outside the county.

At this time there are 6,093 active positive cases and since the start of the Pandemic, there have been a total of 12,996 cases. We have some of the highest percentages in the state, but the whole state is seeing a continued increase in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

According to Governor Cuomo the statewide positivity rate stands at 7.8%. On Sunday Cuomo announced 7,963 patients hospitalized across the state. Of those patients, 1,344 patients are in the ICU and 815 are intubated. The Mohawk Valley region has the second highest hospitalization rate and positivity rate. As we continue to see the vaccine rollout, Cuomo had thoughts on that process. Cuomo said, "As we move into this New Year, one of our most pressing challenges, along with maintaining our diligence in stopping the spread of the virus, will be to ensure that the vaccine is made available fairly."

Let's continue to hope the end is near and that we can start to see some normalcy in 2021.