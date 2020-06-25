COVID-19 Hospitalizations Fall Below 1,000 In New York

COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York state have dropped below 1,000 for the first time since March 18th.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says there were 996 patients hospitalized yesterday, down from a peak of 18,825 on April 12th.

Cuomo says 1.1 percent of yesterday’s 67,642 coronavirus tests were positive.

"After three months of New Yorkers working hard, doing the right thing and taking this seriously, the state has its lowest COVID-19 hospitalization rate since this started," Cuomo said. "Facts are facts, even in this crazy political environment, and what we're saying in New York is we did the right thing. New Yorkers have been locked up and closed their businesses. We have the virus under control finally. We had to flatten the curve. We don't want to go back."

There were 17 COVID-19 deaths in New York on Wednesday.

The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are available at forward.ny.gov.