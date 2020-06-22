COVID-19 Kills 2 More Nursing Home Residents in Oneida County

Oneida County begins another week with sad news. The death toll from coronavirus in Oneida County has risen by two, County Executive Anthony Picente's office announced Monday afternoon.

Both deaths involved nursing home patients, county officials said, bringing the total number of deaths to-date to 87.

Earlier Monday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the statewide daily death toll since Sunday was ten (10).

Meanwhile, Oneida County also has 16 new lab confirmed, positive COVID-19 cases. County officials say the total number of positive tests to date stands at 1,376 (the total number of positive cases from Sunday was reduced by one after further investigation, officials said.)

In better news, the number of county residents hospitalized for coronavirus treatment is down to 14, down from a high of 50-plus earlier this month.

Health officials say of the 14 hospitalized patients, ten are from nursing homes.

The following possible public exposures in the county were also announced Monday:

6/12/20 Time of exposure: 11 a.m.– 11:30 a.m. Place of exposure: Aldi Address of exposure: 8432 Seneca Tnpk., New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/26/20 6/19/20 Time of exposure: 4:45 p.m. – 5:20 p.m. Place of exposure: Hannaford Address of exposure: 50 Kellogg Rd, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/3/20 6/13, 6/16, 6/18, 6/20/20 (positive employee) Time of exposure: Worked 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. shift each above listed day Place of exposure: Adirondack Cheese Company Address of exposure: 8190 St. Rt. 12, Barneveld Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/27, 6/30, 7/2, 7/4/20

