COVID- More Deaths and Positive Cases Attributed to Virus

While new positive COVID-19 cases are down in Herkimer and Oneida County, active positive cases continue to remain high. Meanwhile, one person from Oneida County and two Herkimer County residents died from the virus over the last 24-hours, according to health department officials.

In Oneida County, there were 115 new positive cases reported and a total of 7,207 active positive cases. 154 county residents are hospitalized.

In Herkimer County, there are 31 new positive cases and a total of 928 active positive cases currently. There are 39 Herkimer County restaurants hospitalized because of the virus.

Oneida County is still reporting that they are out of vaccines at their county-run PODs, disallowing them to add any new appointments. New York State run vaccination sites in the area are also out of vaccinations so new appointments are not currently be made. The state reported on Sunday that there are a limited number of vaccine appointments available in Plattsburgh and Potsdam, as of Sunday afternoon.

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 vaccination numbers as of midnight on Jan. 23.

Oneida County -Operated PODs* (*all numbers are first doses)

MVCC - Utica : 0 new

0 new Griffiss-Rome: 0 new

0 new Total Vaccinated: 4,832

4,832 Estimated total doses allocated to Oneida County Government to date: 4,800

4,800 Remaining doses: 0

0 Percent used: 100%

100% Non-Oneida County-Operated PODs

New York State

SUNY Poly

Total vaccinated: Unknown

Unknown M VHS

First doses: 6,546

6,546 Second doses: 1,612

1,612 Total vaccinated: 8,185 total

8,185 total Rome Memorial Hospital :

: First doses : 2,771

: 2,771 Second doses : 244

: 244 Total vaccinated : 3,015

: 3,015 Other (clinics, urgent cares, pharmacies, etc.): Unknown

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Jan. 23.

115 new positive cases, 17,439* total. *(Upon further investigation, 1 positive case was removed from the previous total.) 26 are nursing home residents.

7,207 active positive cases.

1 new COVID-19-related death, 317 total.

142 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County. 118 at MVHS. 24 at Rome Memorial.

23 are nursing home residents.

12 patients are hospitalized out of county.

7,415 positive cases have been resolved.

434,072 total negative results.

451,511 total tests.

7,207 in mandatory isolation.

1,398 mandatory quarantine.

Numbers of Covid-19 cases in Herkimer County as of 01/24/2021: Prayers and condolences to the families and friends of the latest two citizens who have passed away from COVID19. Please keep them in your thoughts.

Total New Positive Cases Today: 31 Total Lab Confirmed Positive Covid -19 test results: (From 3/13/20) 4521 Total Active Positive Covid -19 Patients: 928 Total Hospitalized: 39 Total number recovered: 3540 Covid Deaths: 53

Negative Covid-19 test results: 88192

Mandatory Quarantine (with public health orders): 1310 Released from Mandatory Quarantine: 200

Precautionary Quarantine:​ 480 Released from Precautionary Quarantine today:​ 0