Crappiest Swimming Areas In NY, Literally! Are These Locations Safe for Swimming?

Summer is here and the water is calling! The lakes, rivers and swimming holes around the Capital Region are some of the best ways to cool off when the temperature rises but sometimes you just want to hit the road and take a dip in other waters. Before you take that trip, here is something you need to know.

Some water destinations are crappier than others and I am not talking about the view.

Save the Sound is a an organization whose mission is to protect and improve the land, air, and water of Long Island Sound. Recently they monitored fecal bacteria in the waters of Long Island Sound. Their findings vary from location to location with some getting a clean and safe result while others failed as much as 10 times.

Save the Sound collects and tests water quality from Greenwich, CT, through Westchester County, to Queens, and into Nassau County. Samples are analyzed for fecal indicator bacteria to determine if waters are safe for swimming. Here are some of these results.

Photo by Jillian Werner on Unsplash Photo by Jillian Werner on Unsplash loading...

These locations had a 10TXs FAIL:

These locations were cleaner but still failed:

This is just a partial list. Complete findings can be found HERE.

