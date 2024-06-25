Credit One is Warning Public of The Unbelievable “Imposter Scam”

A credit card com pay is warning the public of new Imposter Scams out there that are intending to steal your information, and ultimately your money.

"As a valued cardmember, your safety is important to us. Our goal is to help you be aware of financial scams and ensure you’re informed about how to recognize and combat them," Credit One reached out to their customers.

What are Imposter Scams?

Imposter scams often begin with a phone call, text message, or email. The scams may vary but work the same way – a scammer pretends to be someone you trust or represent themselves as an employee of a company that you might do business with. They often use technology to change the phone number that appears on your caller ID so the phone call may appear legitimate. No matter the story told, scammers attempt to gain your trust or use scare tactics before asking for your personal, account, or credit card information. This is an example of an imposter scam.

If you are faced with this situation, remember that:

Credit One Bank, or any credit card company, will never ask for your credit card expiration date.

-Will never ask for your online banking username or password

-Will never ask for the security code on the back of your Credit One credit card

When in Doubt

-Stop all interactions

-Keep all communications for proof

-Never send money (or purchase gift cards) because someone contacted you

-When you suspect fraud, only call the phone number on the back of your credit card

4 of America's Most Dangerous College Campuses Are in New York Personal injury attorneys, The Parrish Law Firm , released a list of the top 10 most dangerous college campuses in America. Not only did 4 New York institutions make the list, one of them was named 2nd worst overall. Gallery Credit: Megan