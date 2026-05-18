Utica Woman Arrested After Drug Raid on Genesee Street
New York State Police say a drug investigation in the city of Utica led to the seizure of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and suspected drug trafficking materials inside a Genesee Street apartment.
Investigators executed a search warrant Wednesday, May 13, at Apartment 507 located at 1431 Genesee Street. The operation involved members of the State Police Troop D Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team, the Counter Terrorism Intelligence Unit North, along with uniformed troopers.
Police said more than 1½ ounces of crystal methamphetamine was recovered during the search. Troopers also seized approximately one eighth ounce of fentanyl, a quantity of cocaine, a cutting agent, packaging materials, a scale and what investigators described as a drug ledger.
Following the investigation, 54-year-old Rebecca A. Kulikowski of Utica was taken into custody. She has been charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree with intent to sell, a Class B felony, along with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree for allegedly possessing more than one half ounce, a Class C felony.
Kulikowski was transported to the Oneida County Jail and held pending centralized arraignment.
The arrest is part of ongoing narcotics enforcement efforts by State Police in the Mohawk Valley.
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