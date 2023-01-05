Crime Stoppers Asking for Help Locating Wanted Person of Week
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and the Oneida County Sheriff's Department are asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week.
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is looking for 41-year-old Jay M. Mather of Rome on a drug court bench warrant stemming from a charge of assault in the city of Rome, according to Investigator Said Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Name: Jay M. Mather
White Male, 41 years of age
Height: 5’10 / Weight: Approx., 175 pounds
Brown Hair/Blue Eyes
Warrant/Details
(1) Bench Warrant
Bench Warrant #1:
- Court: Oneida County Drug Court
- Charge: Assault 3rd (A/M)
- Issued: 11/16/2022
Mather is believed to be in the Rome NY area. Mather also has a Bench Warrant out of the Rome Police Department for the charge of Disorderly Conduct.
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Mather, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]